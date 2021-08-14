Midwest Collegiate League playoff pairings

Pairings
Midwest Collegiate League playoffs
All games at Oil City Stadium, Whiting
Semifinals (best-of-3)
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Crestwood Panthers 6, Joliet Generals 3
NWI Oilmen vs. Southland Vikings, ppd.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Joliet Generals 11, Crestwood Panthers 8 (10 inn.)
NWI Oilmen 5, Southland Vikings 4 (10 inn.)
Thursday, Aug. 12
Joliet Generals 11, Crestwood Panthers 5
NWI Oilmen 12, Southland Vikings 4
Finals (best-of-3)
Friday, Aug. 13
NWI Oilmen 13, Joliet Generals 6
Saturday, Aug. 14
NWI Oilmen vs. Joliet Generals, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
NWI Oilmen vs. Joliet Generals, if necessary, 5:10 p.m.