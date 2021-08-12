 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midwest Collegiate League playoff pairings
agate urgent

Midwest Collegiate League playoff pairings

  • Updated
Oilmen

A NWI Oilmen mascot takes in the scenery from the stands during the team's home opener in this file photo from June.

 Joe Ruffalo, File, The Times

Pairings

Midwest Collegiate League playoffs

All games at Oil City Stadium, Whiting

Semifinals (best-of-3)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Crestwood Panthers 6, Joliet Generals 3

NWI Oilmen vs. Southland Vikings, ppd.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Joliet Generals 11, Crestwood Panthers 8 (10 inn.)

NWI Oilmen 5, Southland Vikings 4 (10 inn.)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Joliet Generals 11, Crestwood Panthers 5

NWI Oilmen 12, Southland Vikings 4

Finals (best-of-3)

Friday, Aug. 13

NWI Oilmen vs. Joliet Generals, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

NWI Oilmen vs. Joliet Generals, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

NWI Oilmen vs. Joliet Generals, if necessary, 5:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts