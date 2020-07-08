Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;5-0-0
DuPage County;4-1-0
NW Indiana;3-1-0
Minutemen;1-3-0
Crestwood;1-4-0
Joliet;1-4-0
Tuesday's Results
Southland 3, DuPage County 2
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, cancelled
Crestwood 10, Joliet 0
Wednesday's Results
Minutemen 8,. Crestwood 2
DuPage County 18, Joliet 9
Southland 9, Northwest Indiana 4
Thursday's Games
Northwest Indiana at DuPage County, 3 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
