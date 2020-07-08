Midwest Collegiate League schedule
Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;5-0-0

DuPage County;4-1-0

NW Indiana;3-1-0

Minutemen;1-3-0

Crestwood;1-4-0

Joliet;1-4-0

Tuesday's Results

Southland 3, DuPage County 2

Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, cancelled

Crestwood 10, Joliet 0

Wednesday's Results

Minutemen 8,. Crestwood 2

DuPage County 18, Joliet 9

Southland 9, Northwest Indiana 4

Thursday's Games

Northwest Indiana at DuPage County, 3 p.m.

Minutemen vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.

Crestwood vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.

