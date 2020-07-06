Midwest Collegiate League schedule
agate

Midwest Collegiate League schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Midwest Collegiate League

DuPage County;3-0-0

Southland;3-0-0

NW Indiana;3-0-0

Joliet;0-3-0

Crestwood;0-3-0

Minutemen;0-3-0

Saturday's Results

DuPage County 8, Joliet 5

Southland 13, Crestwood 2

Northwest Indiana 5, Minutemen 3

Sunday's Results

Southland 4, Crestwood 2

DuPage County 12, Minutemen 9

Northwest Indiana 14, Joliet 4

Monday's Results

DuPage County 12, Crestwood 3

Southland 7, Minutemen 6

Northwest Indiana 11, Joliet 0

Tuesday's Games

DuPage vs. Southland at Dowling Park, 1 p.m.

Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen at Munster Babe Ruth, 2 p.m.

Crestwood vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts