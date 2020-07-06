Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;3-0-0
Southland;3-0-0
NW Indiana;3-0-0
Joliet;0-3-0
Crestwood;0-3-0
Minutemen;0-3-0
Saturday's Results
DuPage County 8, Joliet 5
Southland 13, Crestwood 2
Northwest Indiana 5, Minutemen 3
Sunday's Results
Southland 4, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 12, Minutemen 9
Northwest Indiana 14, Joliet 4
Monday's Results
DuPage County 12, Crestwood 3
Southland 7, Minutemen 6
Northwest Indiana 11, Joliet 0
Tuesday's Games
DuPage vs. Southland at Dowling Park, 1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen at Munster Babe Ruth, 2 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
