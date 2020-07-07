Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;4-0-0
NW Indiana;3-0-0
DuPage County;3-1-0
Crestwood;1-3-0
Minutemen;0-3-0
Joliet;0-4-0
Monday's Results
DuPage County 12, Crestwood 3
Southland 7, Minutemen 6
Northwest Indiana 11, Joliet 0
Tuesday's Results
Southland 3, DuPage County 2
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, cancelled
Crestwood 10, Joliet 0
Wednesday's Games
Minutemen vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 1 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!