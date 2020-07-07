Midwest Collegiate League schedule
Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;4-0-0

NW Indiana;3-0-0

DuPage County;3-1-0

Crestwood;1-3-0

Minutemen;0-3-0

Joliet;0-4-0

Monday's Results

DuPage County 12, Crestwood 3

Southland 7, Minutemen 6

Northwest Indiana 11, Joliet 0

Tuesday's Results

Southland 3, DuPage County 2

Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, cancelled

Crestwood 10, Joliet 0

Wednesday's Games

Minutemen vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 1 p.m.

DuPage County vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.

Northwest Indiana vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.

