Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;6-2-0

DuPage County;5-2-0

NW Indiana;5-2-0

Crestwood;3-5-0

Minutemen;1-5-0

Joliet;1-5-0

Friday's Results

DuPage County 5, Minutemen 4

Joliet 14, Southland 3

Crestwood 3, Northwest Indiana 2

Saturday's Games

Crestwood 9, Minutemen 8

Northwest Indiana 4, Southland 3

Sunday's Games

DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 3 p.m.

Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet, 4:10 p.m.

Southland vs. Minutemen, at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.

