Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;6-2-0
DuPage County;5-2-0
NW Indiana;5-2-0
Crestwood;3-5-0
Minutemen;1-5-0
Joliet;1-5-0
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Minutemen 4
Joliet 14, Southland 3
Crestwood 3, Northwest Indiana 2
Saturday's Games
Crestwood 9, Minutemen 8
Northwest Indiana 4, Southland 3
Sunday's Games
DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 3 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet, 4:10 p.m.
Southland vs. Minutemen, at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.
