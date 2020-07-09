Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;6-0-0
NW Indiana;4-1-0
DuPage County;4-2-0
Minutemen;1-3-0
Crestwood;1-5-0
Joliet;0-5-0
Wednesday's Results
Minutemen 8, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 18, Joliet 9
Southland 9, Northwest Indiana 4
Thursday's Results
Northwest Indiana 11, DuPage County 1
Southland 10, Crestwood 9
Minutemen vs. Joliet, cancelled
Friday's Games
Southland vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.
Crestwood at Northwest Indiana, 7:10 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Minutemen, TBA
