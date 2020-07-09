Midwest Collegiate League schedule
Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;6-0-0

NW Indiana;4-1-0

DuPage County;4-2-0

Minutemen;1-3-0

Crestwood;1-5-0

Joliet;0-5-0

Wednesday's Results

Minutemen 8, Crestwood 2

DuPage County 18, Joliet 9

Southland 9, Northwest Indiana 4

Thursday's Results

Northwest Indiana 11, DuPage County 1

Southland 10, Crestwood 9

Minutemen vs. Joliet, cancelled

Friday's Games

Southland vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.

Crestwood at Northwest Indiana, 7:10 p.m.

DuPage County vs. Minutemen, TBA

