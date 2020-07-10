Midwest Collegiate League schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;6-1-0
DuPage County;5-2-0
NW Indiana;4-2-0
Crestwood;2-5-0
Minutemen;1-4-0
Joliet;1-5-0
Thursday's Results
Northwest Indiana 11, DuPage County 1
Southland 10, Crestwood 9
Minutemen vs. Joliet, cancelled
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Minutemen 4
Joliet 14, Southland 3
Crestwood 3, Northwest Indiana 2
Saturday's Games
Crestwood vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
Joliet vs. DuPage County at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.
Southland at Northwest Indiana, 6:10 p.m.
