Midwest Collegiate League schedule
agate

Midwest Collegiate League schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;6-1-0

DuPage County;5-2-0

NW Indiana;4-2-0

Crestwood;2-5-0

Minutemen;1-4-0

Joliet;1-5-0

Thursday's Results

Northwest Indiana 11, DuPage County 1

Southland 10, Crestwood 9

Minutemen vs. Joliet, cancelled

Friday's Results

DuPage County 5, Minutemen 4

Joliet 14, Southland 3

Crestwood 3, Northwest Indiana 2

Saturday's Games

Crestwood vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.

Joliet vs. DuPage County at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.

Southland at Northwest Indiana, 6:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts