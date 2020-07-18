Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;9-4-0
DuPage County;9-4-0
Southland;10-5-0
Crestwood;5-8-0
Minutemen;4-9-0
Joliet;2-9-0
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Joliet 3
Crestwood 5, Minutemen 4
Northwest Indiana 7, Southland 6
Saturday's Results
Crestwood 5, Joliet 2
Southland 14, DuPage County 8
Minutemen 11, Northwest Indiana 2
Sunday's Games
Southland vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 3 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet, 4:10 p.m.
Minutemen vs. DuPage County at Lansing Old Timers Field, 6 p.m.
