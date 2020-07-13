Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule
SUMMER BASEBALL

Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

Oil City Stadium was capped at 25% capacity for fans on Saturday as the NWI Oilmen opened up against the MCL Minutemen.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Midwest Collegiate League

DuPage County;7-2-0

Southland;7-3-0

NW Indiana;6-3-0

Crestwood;3-6-0

Joliet;2-5-0

Minutemen;1-7-0

Sunday's Results

DuPage County 10, Crestwood 6.

Joliet 9, Northwest Indiana 6

Southland 5, Minutemen 4

Monday's Results

Northwest Indiana 11, Minutemen 1

DuPage County 6, Southland 5

Tuesday's Games

Crestwood vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond, 1 p.m.

Minutemen vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.

Northwest Indiana at DuPage County (site TBD), 3 p.m.

