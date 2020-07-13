Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;7-2-0
Southland;7-3-0
NW Indiana;6-3-0
Crestwood;3-6-0
Joliet;2-5-0
Minutemen;1-7-0
Sunday's Results
DuPage County 10, Crestwood 6.
Joliet 9, Northwest Indiana 6
Southland 5, Minutemen 4
Monday's Results
Northwest Indiana 11, Minutemen 1
DuPage County 6, Southland 5
Tuesday's Games
Crestwood vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond, 1 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Northwest Indiana at DuPage County (site TBD), 3 p.m.
