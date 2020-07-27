Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;14-5-0
NW Indiana;13-7-0
Southland;13-8-0
Crestwood;9-10-0
Minutemen;7-14-0
Joliet;3-15-0
Sunday's Results
Minutemen 20, Joliet 5
Northwest Inidiana 7, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 13, Southland 2
Monday's Results
Southland 9, Joliet 8
Minutemen 9, Crestwood 5
DuPage County 17, Northwest Indiana 9
Tuesday's Games
Minutemen vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School (Merrillville), 5 p.m.
