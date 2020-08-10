Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;21-11-0
DuPage County;20-11-0
Southland;18-15-0
Crestwood;16-12-0
Minutemen;11-20-0
Joliet;6-23-0
Sunday's Results
Southland 6, Northwest Indiana 3
Joliet 12, Minutemen 3
Monday's Results
DuPage County vs. Crestwood, canceled
Northwest Indiana vs. Southland, canceled
Joliet vs. Minutemen, canceled
Tuesday's Games
DuPage County vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!