Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;12-5-0
DuPage County;11-5-0
Southland;11-7-0
Crestwood;9-8-0
Minutemen;5-13-0
Joliet;3-13-0
Thursday's Results
DuPage County 6, Minutemen 3
Southland 4, Joliet 3
Crestwood 12, Northwest Indiana 4
Friday's Results
Crestwood 9, Joliet 4
Northwest Indiana 7, Minutemen 4
Saturday's Games
Southland vs. Minutemen at Lansing Old Timers Field, 11 a.m.
Crestwood vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.
DuPage County at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 6:10 p.m.
