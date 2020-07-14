Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;8-3-0
DuPage County;7-2-0
NW Indiana;6-3-0
Crestwood;3-7-0
Joliet;2-6-0
Minutemen;2-7-0
Monday's Results
Northwest Indiana 11, Minutemen 1
DuPage County 6, Southland 5
Tuesday's Results
Southland 9, Crestwood 8
Minutemen 8, Joliet 3
Northwest Indiana at DuPage County, cancelled
Wednesday's Games
Northwest Indiana vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 2 p.m.
Minutemen vs. DuPage County at Riverside Park (Hammond), 3 p.m.
Joliet vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
