Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;8-3-0

DuPage County;7-2-0

NW Indiana;6-3-0

Crestwood;3-7-0

Joliet;2-6-0

Minutemen;2-7-0

Monday's Results

Northwest Indiana 11, Minutemen 1

DuPage County 6, Southland 5

Tuesday's Results

Southland 9, Crestwood 8

Minutemen 8, Joliet 3

Northwest Indiana at DuPage County, cancelled

Wednesday's Games

Northwest Indiana vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 2 p.m.

Minutemen vs. DuPage County at Riverside Park (Hammond), 3 p.m.

Joliet vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.

