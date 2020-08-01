Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;18-7
DuPage County;17-7-0
Southland;14-12-0
Crestwood;12-11-0
Minutemen;8-17-0
Joliet;4-19-0
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Minutemen 1
Crestwood 5, Southland 2
Northwest Indiana 5, Joliet 3
Saturday's Results
DuPage County 8, Joliet 2
Southland 4, Crestwood 0
Northwest Indiana 17, Minutemen 11
Sunday's Games
Crestwood at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 4:10 p.m.
Joliet vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.
Southland vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5:30 p.m.
