Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;20-9-0
DuPage County;19-10-0
Crestwood;15-11-0
Southland;16-14-0
Minutemen;10-18-0
Joliet;4-22-0
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 5, Joliet 4
Crestwood 13, DuPage County 4
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 8, Southland 0
Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 3, 10 inn.
Friday's Games
Southland vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Crestwood vs. DuPage County at Lansing Old Timers Field, 5 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, 7:10 p.m.
