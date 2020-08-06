You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule
agate urgent
SUMMER BASEBALL

Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

Oil City Stadium was capped at 25% capacity for fans on Saturday as the NWI Oilmen opened up against the MCL Minutemen.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Midwest Collegiate League

NW Indiana;20-9-0

DuPage County;19-10-0

Crestwood;15-11-0

Southland;16-14-0

Minutemen;10-18-0

Joliet;4-22-0

Wednesday's Results

Northwest Indiana 5, Joliet 4

Crestwood 13, DuPage County 4

Thursday's Results

Minutemen 8, Southland 0

Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 3, 10 inn.

Friday's Games

Southland vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.

Crestwood vs. DuPage County at Lansing Old Timers Field, 5 p.m.

Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, 7:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts