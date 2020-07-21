Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;10-4-0
DuPage County;9-5-0
Southland;10-6-0
Crestwood;6-8-0
Minutemen;5-10-0
Joliet;3-10-0
Monday's Games
Oilmen 11, Minutemen 1
Joliet 8, Southland 2
Crestwood vs. DuPage County, canceled
Tuesday's Results
Minutemen 6, Joliet 0
Southland vs. Oilmen at Dowling Park (Hammond), canceled
Crestwood 4, DuPage County 1
Wednesday's Games
Oilmen vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), noon
Joliet vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central High School, 5 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
