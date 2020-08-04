Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;18-8-0
DuPage County;18-8-0
Southland;15-13-0
Crestwood;13-11-0
Minutemen;9-17-0
Joliet;4-20-0
Sunday's Games
Crestwood at Northwest Indiana, canceled
Joliet vs. Minutemen, canceled
DuPage County 9, Southland 8
Monday's Results
Crestwood 12, Joliet 3
Southland 4, Northwest Indiana 2
Minutemen 5, DuPage County 1
Tuesday's Games
Joliet vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 1 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.
