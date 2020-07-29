Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;16-7-0
DuPage County;15-7-0
Southland;13-11-0
Crestwood;11-10-0
Minutemen;8-15-0
Joliet;4-17-0
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 10, Minutemen 8
Crestwood 10, Joliet 9
DuPage County 11, Southland 0
Thursday's Results
Joliet 4, DuPage County 3
Northwest Indiana 7, Southland 6
Friday's Games
Minutemen vs. DuPage County at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 5 p.m.
Southland vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School (Merrillville), 5 p.m.
Joliet at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
