Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule
agate urgent
SUMMER BASEBALL

Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

Oil City Stadium was capped at 25% capacity for fans on Saturday as the NWI Oilmen opened up against the MCL Minutemen.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;9-4-0

DuPage County;9-3-0

NW Indiana;8-3-0

Crestwood;4-8-0

Minutemen;3-9-0

Joliet;2-8-0

Thursday's Results

Minutemen 9, Southland 4

Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 1

Friday's Results

DuPage County 5, Joliet 3

Crestwood 5, Minutemen 4

Southland at Northwest Indiana, late

Saturday's Games

Crestwood vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.

Southland vs. DuPage County at Central Park (Dyer), 5 p.m.

Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 6:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts