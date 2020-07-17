Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;9-4-0
DuPage County;9-3-0
NW Indiana;8-3-0
Crestwood;4-8-0
Minutemen;3-9-0
Joliet;2-8-0
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 9, Southland 4
Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 1
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Joliet 3
Crestwood 5, Minutemen 4
Southland at Northwest Indiana, late
Saturday's Games
Crestwood vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.
Southland vs. DuPage County at Central Park (Dyer), 5 p.m.
Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 6:10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!