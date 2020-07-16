Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;9-4-0
DuPage County;8-3-0
NW Indiana;8-3-0
Minutemen;3-8-0
Crestwood;3-8-0
Joliet;2-7-0
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 9, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 12, Minutemen 0 (7 innings)
Southland 3, Joliet 0
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 9, Southland 4
Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 1
Friday's Games
DuPage County vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 2:30 p.m.
Southland at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Minutemen (site/time TBD)
