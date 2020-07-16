Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule
SUMMER BASEBALL

Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

Oil City Stadium was capped at 25% capacity for fans on Saturday as the NWI Oilmen opened up against the MCL Minutemen.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Midwest Collegiate League

Southland;9-4-0

DuPage County;8-3-0

NW Indiana;8-3-0

Minutemen;3-8-0

Crestwood;3-8-0

Joliet;2-7-0

Wednesday's Results

Northwest Indiana 9, Crestwood 2

DuPage County 12, Minutemen 0 (7 innings)

Southland 3, Joliet 0

Thursday's Results

Minutemen 9, Southland 4

Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 1

Friday's Games

DuPage County vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 2:30 p.m.

Southland at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.

Crestwood vs. Minutemen (site/time TBD)

