Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;13-5-0
NW Indiana;13-6-0
Southland;12-8-0
Crestwood;9-9-0
Minutemen;6-14-0
Joliet;3-14-0
Saturday's Results
Southland 16, Minutemen 4
DuPage County 4, Northwest Indiana 0
Sunday's Results
Minutemen 20, Joliet 5
Northwest Inidiana 7, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 13, Southland 2
Monday's Games
Joliet vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School (Merrillville), 5 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.
