Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;22-11-0
DuPage County;21-11-0
Southland;18-17-0
Crestwood;17-14-0
Minutemen;12-21-0
Joliet;8-24-0
Wednesday's Results
Joliet 4, Southland 2
DuPage County 11, Crestwood 3
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 18, Southland 2
Joliet 5, Crestwood 4
DuPage County at Northwest Indiana, late
Friday's Games
Joliet vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.
Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
