Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule
SUMMER BASEBALL

Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

Oil City Stadium was capped at 25% capacity for fans on Saturday as the NWI Oilmen opened up against the MCL Minutemen.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Midwest Collegiate League

NW Indiana;22-11-0

DuPage County;21-11-0

Southland;18-17-0

Crestwood;17-14-0

Minutemen;12-21-0

Joliet;8-24-0

Wednesday's Results

Joliet 4, Southland 2

DuPage County 11, Crestwood 3

Thursday's Results

Minutemen 18, Southland 2

Joliet 5, Crestwood 4

DuPage County at Northwest Indiana, late

Friday's Games

Joliet vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.

Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.

How to contact us
Agate

How to contact us

Coaches are encouraged to email their results to munsports@lee.net.

For story tips and comments, please contact Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com or 219-933-4197.

