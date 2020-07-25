Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;12-5-0
NW Indiana;12-6-0
Southland;12-7-0
Crestwood;9-8-0
Minutemen;5-14-0
Joliet;3-13-0
Friday's Results
Crestwood 9, Joliet 4
Northwest Indiana 7, Minutemen 4
Saturday's Results
Southland 16, Minutemen 4
DuPage County 4, Northwest Indiana 0
Sunday's Games
Minutemen vs. Joliet at Central Park (Dyer), 1 p.m.
Northwest Inidiana vs. Crestwood, 4:10 p.m.
Southland vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.
