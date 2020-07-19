Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;10-4-0
DuPage County;9-4-0
Southland;10-6-0
Crestwood;5-8-0
Minutemen;4-10-0
Joliet;3-9-0
Sunday's Games
Southland vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, canceled
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet, canceled
Minutemen vs. DuPage County at Lansing Old Timers Field, canceled
Monday's Games
Oilmen 11, Minutemen 1
Joliet 8, Southland 2
Crestwood vs. DuPage County, canceled
Tuesday's Games
MCL Minutemen vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian, Ill.), Noon
Southland vs. Oilmen at Dowling Park (Hammond), 1 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Aurora Central Catholic (Illinois) High School, 5 p.m.
