Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;11-4-0
DuPage County;11-5-0
Southland;11-7-0
Crestwood;7-8-0
Minutemen;5-12-0
Joliet;3-12-0
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 12, Minutemen 1
Crestwood 9, Southland 0
DuPage County 7, Joliet 3
Thursday's Results
DuPage County 6, Minutemen 3
Southland 4, Joliet 3
Crestwood at Northwest Indiana, late
Friday's Games
Joliet vs. Crestwood at Andrean H.S. (Merrillville), 5 p.m.
Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!