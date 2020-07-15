Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;9-3-0
DuPage County;8-2-0
NW Indiana;7-3-0
Crestwood;3-7-0
Joliet;2-7-0
Minutemen;2-8-0
Tuesday's Results
Southland 9, Crestwood 8
Minutemen 8, Joliet 3
Northwest Indiana at DuPage County, cancelled
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 9, Crestwood 2
DuPage County 12, Minutemen 0 (7 innings)
Southland 3, Joliet 0
Thursday's Games
Crestwood vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
DuPage County at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
