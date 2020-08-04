Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;19-8-0
NW Indiana;18-9-0
Southland;16-13-0
Crestwood;14-11-0
Minutemen;9-18-0
Joliet;4-21-0
Monday's Results
Crestwood 12, Joliet 3
Southland 4, Northwest Indiana 2
Minutemen 5, DuPage County 1
Tuesday's Results
Southland 4, Joliet 3
Crestwood 11, Minutemen 2
DuPage County 5, Northwest Indiana 3
Wednesday's Games
Minutemen vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School, 5 p.m.
