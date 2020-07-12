Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Southland;7-2-0
DuPage County;6-2-0
NW Indiana;5-3-0
Crestwood;3-6-0
Joliet;2-5-0
Minutemen;1-6-0
Saturday's Games
Crestwood 9, Minutemen 8
Northwest Indiana 4, Southland 3
Sunday's Games
DuPage County 10, Crestwood 6.
Joliet 9, Northwest Indiana 6
Southland 5, Minutemen 4
Monday's Games
Joliet vs. Crestwood, at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Northwest Indiana at Lansing Old Timers Field, 2 p.m.
Southland vs. DuPage County at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
