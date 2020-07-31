Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;17-7-0
DuPage County;16-7-0
Southland;13-12-0
Crestwood;12-10-0
Minutemen;8-16-0
Joliet;4-18-0
Thursday's Results
Joliet 4, DuPage County 3
Northwest Indiana 7, Southland 6
Friday's Results
DuPage County 5, Minutemen 1
Crestwood 5, Southland 2
Northwest Indiana 5, Joliet 3
Saturday's Games
DuPage County vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
Southland vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School, 1 p.m.
Minutemen at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 6:10 p.m.
