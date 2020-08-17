Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Return to homepage ×
Midwest Collegiate League
Championship Series
(Best of 3)
AT OIL CITY STADIUM, WHITING
Saturday
DuPage County 8, Northwest Indiana 4
Sunday
Northwest Indiana 6, DuPage County 1, series tied 1-1
Monday
DuPage County 5, Northwest Indiana 3
