Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;21-9-0
DuPage County;19-11-0
Crestwood;16-11-0
Southland;16-15-0
Minutemen;10-19-0
Joliet;5-22-0
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 8, Southland 0
Northwest Indiana 4, DuPage County 3, 10 inn.
Friday's Results
Joliet 7, Southland 3
Crestwood 9, DuPage County 4
Northwest Indiana 8, Minutemen 2
Saturday's Games
Southland vs. Crestwood at Lansing Old Timers Field, 1 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m .
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen, 6:10 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!