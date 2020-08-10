Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;22-11-0
DuPage County;20-11-0
Southland;18-15-0
Crestwood;17-12-0
Minutemen;11-21-0
Joliet;6-24-0
Monday's Results
DuPage County vs. Crestwood, canceled
Northwest Indiana vs. Southland, canceled
Joliet vs. Minutemen, canceled
Tuesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 7, Joliet 3
Crestwood 8, Minutemen 7
Wednesday's Games
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
Joliet vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
Crestwood vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!