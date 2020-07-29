Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;15-6-0
NW Indiana;15-7-0
Southland;13-10-0
Crestwood;11-10-0
Minutemen;8-15-0
Joliet;3-17-0
Tuesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 14, Joliet 7
Minutemen 12, Southland 11
Crestwood 15, DuPage County 4
Wednesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 10, Minutemen 8
Crestwood 10, Joliet 9
DuPage County 11, Southland 0
Thursday's Games
Joliet vs. DuPage County at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 1 p.m.
Minutemen vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School, 5 p.m.
Southland at Northwest Indiana (Oilmen Stadium), 7:10 p.m.
