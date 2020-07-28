Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
DuPage County;14-5-0
NW Indiana;14-7-0
Southland;13-9-0
Crestwood;9-10-0
Minutemen;8-14-0
Joliet;3-16-0
Monday's Results
Southland 9, Joliet 8
Minutemen 9, Crestwood 5
DuPage County 17, Northwest Indiana 9
Tuesday's Results
Northwest Indiana 14, Joliet 7
Minutemen 12, Southland 11
DuPage County vs. Crestwood, late
Wednesday's Games
Northwest Indiana vs. Minutemen at Lansing Old Timers Field, 2 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Joliet at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 3 p.m.
DuPage County vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
