Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;21-10-0
DuPage County;20-11-0
Crestwood;16-12-0
Southland;17-15-0
Minutemen;10-19-0
Joliet;5-23-0
Friday's Results
Joliet 7, Southland 3
Crestwood 9, DuPage County 4
Northwest Indiana 8, Minutemen 2
Saturday's Results
Southland 9, Crestwood 6
DuPage County 14, Joliet 13
Minutemen 11, Northwest Indiana 6
Sunday's Games
Northwest Indiana vs. Southland, 4:10 p.m.
Joliet vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 6 p.m.
