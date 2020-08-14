Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
Championship Series
(Best of 3)
AT OIL CITY STADIUM, WHITING
Saturday
DuPage County vs. Northwest Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Northwest Indiana vs. DuPage County, 6 p.m.
Monday
DuPage County vs. Northwest Indiana (if necessary), 7 p.m.
Final Standings
NW Indiana;24-11-0
DuPage County;21-12-0
Southland;18-17-0
Crestwood;17-14-0
Minutemen;12-22-0
Joliet;8-24-0
Thursday's Results
Minutemen 18, Southland 2
Joliet 5, Crestwood 4
Northwest Indiana 12, DuPage County 1
Friday's Results
Northwest Indiana 6, Minutemen 5
Joliet vs. DuPage County at Aurora Central Catholic High School, canceled
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!