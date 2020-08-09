Midwest Collegiate League standings, scores and schedule

Midwest Collegiate League
NW Indiana;21-11-0
DuPage County;20-11-0
Crestwood;16-12-0
Southland;18-15-0
Minutemen;11-20-0
Joliet;6-23-0
Saturday's Results
Southland 9, Crestwood 6
DuPage County 14, Joliet 13
Minutemen 11, Northwest Indiana 6
Sunday's Results
Southland 6, Northwest Indiana 3
Joliet 12, MCL inutemen 3
Monday's Games
DuPage County vs. Crestwood at Andrean High School, 5 p.m.
Northwest Indiana vs. Southland at Dowling Park (Hammond), 5 p.m.
Joliet vs. Minutemen at Howie Minas Field (Midlothian), 7 p.m.
