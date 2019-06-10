Midwest Collegiate League
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|DuPage County;6;2;.750;—
|Bloomington;6-3;.667;½
|Joliet;2-2;.500;2
|Southland;3-3;.500;2
|NW Oilmen;3-4;.429;2½
|Crestwood;1;7;.125;5
Saturday's Games
Bloomington 5-9, DuPage 4-6 (DH)
Southland 4, NW Indiana Oilmen 3 (12 inn.)
Sunday's Games
DuPage 8, Crestwood 7
Southland 8, Bloomington 5
Monday's Games
DuPage at Southland, late
Joliet at Crestwood, late
Tuesday's Games
NW Indiana Oilmen at DuPage (Hap Bruno Field), 5 p.m.
Crestwood at Bloomington, 6 p.m.