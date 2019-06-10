{{featured_button_text}}
Midwest Collegiate League

;W;L;Pct;GB
DuPage County;6;2;.750;—
Bloomington;6-3;.667;½
Joliet;2-2;.500;2
Southland;3-3;.500;2
NW Oilmen;3-4;.429;2½
Crestwood;1;7;.125;5

Saturday's Games

Bloomington 5-9, DuPage 4-6 (DH)

Southland 4, NW Indiana Oilmen 3 (12 inn.)

Sunday's Games

DuPage 8, Crestwood 7

Southland 8, Bloomington 5

Monday's Games

DuPage at Southland, late

Joliet at Crestwood, late

Tuesday's Games

NW Indiana Oilmen at DuPage (Hap Bruno Field), 5 p.m.

Crestwood at Bloomington, 6 p.m.

 

