{{featured_button_text}}
Midwest Collegiate League logo

Midwest Collegiate League logo

 Provided

Midwest Collegiate League

;W;L;Pct;GB
Bloomington;20;13;.606;—
Southland;20;13;.606;—
DuPage County;18;15;.545;2
NWI Oilmen;17;15;.531;2½
Joliet;12;14;.461;4½
Crestwood;8;25;.242;12

Thursday's Games

DuPage County 10, Joliet 8

Southland 8, Crestwood 2

Friday's Games

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

DuPage County 4, NWI Oilmen 3

Southland 21, Joliet 8

Saturday's Games

Bloomington at Joliet, 1 p.m.

NWI Oilmen at Crestwood, 1 p.m.

DuPage County at Southland, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0