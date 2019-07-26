Midwest Collegiate League
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Bloomington;20;13;.606;—
|Southland;20;13;.606;—
|DuPage County;18;15;.545;2
|NWI Oilmen;17;15;.531;2½
|Joliet;12;14;.461;4½
|Crestwood;8;25;.242;12
Thursday's Games
DuPage County 10, Joliet 8
Southland 8, Crestwood 2
Friday's Games
DuPage County 4, NWI Oilmen 3
Southland 21, Joliet 8
Saturday's Games
Bloomington at Joliet, 1 p.m.
NWI Oilmen at Crestwood, 1 p.m.
DuPage County at Southland, 1 p.m.