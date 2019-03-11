Baseball
Warner University 2-8, Purdue Northwest 0-4
Game 1
|Purdue Northwest;000 000 0 — 0 8 2
|Warner University;101 000 x — 2 4 2
Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Chad Patrick (6 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 12 SO). Warner University — Fernandez (7 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 6 SO). WP — Fernandez (4-3). LP — Patrick (0-2). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Connor Hoffman (2-2); Darius Kendall (1 SB).
Game 2
|Purdue Northwest;101 100 1 — 4 8 3
|Warner University;041 111 x — 8 6 1
2B — Kevin McCune 2 (PNW). 3B — Hunter Ryan (PNW). HR — Brett Veltema (PNW). Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Garrett Wiggs (3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Brendan Kelly (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Justin Walter (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Caden Bell (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). Warner University — Clary (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Klingler (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Smith (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Clary (5-0). LP — Wiggs (0-1). SV — Smith (1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Kevin McCune (2-3, 2 2Bs, RBI); Brett Veltema (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R); Austin Kordik (1 R, 2 SB). Records — Purdue Northwest 2-5; Warner University 22-8.
Softball
Lock Haven 8, Purdue Northwest 2
AT CLERMONT
|Lock Haven;101 001 5 — 8 7 3
|Purdue Northwest;000 101 0 — 2 5 1
2B — Schultz, Johnson (PNW). HR — Steffens (PNW). Pitching summary — Lock Haven — K. Gee (5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), B. Slattery (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Purdue Northwest — Stevens (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO), Blackwell (1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Burgard (2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Gee (3-0). LP — Stevens (2-3). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Steffens (HR, RBI, 2 R); Schultz (2B, RBI, R), Johnson (2-3, 2B). Records — Lock Haven 3-4; Purdue Northwest 4-3.
Purdue Northwest 4, Charleston (WV) 1
AT CLERMONT
|Purdue Northwest;000 030 1 — 4 8 0
|Charleston (WV);000 010 0 — 1 9 0
2B — K. Learnard (PNW). Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — C. Blackwell (7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). Charleston — C. Lucas (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), M. Brown (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO). WP — Blackwell (3-0). LP — Lucas (0-1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — K. Learnard (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), A. Noblett (2-2, R), H. O'Kelly (SB). Records — Purdue Northwest 5-3; Charleston (WV) 5-4.
Men's Golf
Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, Springfield, MO
Rounds 1-2
Team Scores
1. SIU Edwardsville 281-284—565, 2. Drake 285-281—566; 3. Missouri State 291-282—573; 4. Bradley 287-287—574; 5. Green Bay 290-294—584; 6. Northern Iowa 300-291—591; 7. Valparaiso 303-289—592; 8. Creighton 304-298—602; 9. Evangel 320-311—631; 10. Green Bay B Team — 323-322-645.
VALPARAISO — Jack Juskow 72-72—144, Garrett Willis 76-73—149, Mitchell Wittmann 77-73—150, Charlie Toman 79-71—150, Brett Seward 78-73—151.