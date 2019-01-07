High School
Girls Basketball
Highland 63, Clark 17
CLARK (3-4-5-5)
Rebeles 1 1-2 3, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Delgado 1 0-0 3, Soto 1 1-2 3, Cano 0 0-0 0, Jasso 1 0-2 2, Rangel 0 0-0 0, Arambula 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals — 6 4-8 17.
HIGHLAND (17-17-17-12)
Ariana Flores 1 1-2 3, Grace Aurand 1 1-1 3, Daneille Opitz 2 2-4 6, Grace Melby 0 0-0 0, Chloe Churilla 5 1-1 11, Morgan Rinkema 4 0-0 9, Olivia Gibson 1 0-0 2, Amanda Cruse 4 0-3 8, Breanna Burbridge 0 0-0 0, Michaela Schmidt 10 1-2 21. Totals — 28 6-13 63.
3-point field goals: Delgado 1 (C); Rinkema 1 (H). Team fouls: Clark 16, Highland 6. Fouled out: Jasso (C).