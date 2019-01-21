High School
Boys Basketball
Porter County Conference
Semifinals
Washington Twp. 72, Morgan Twp. 45
MORGAN TWP. (4-9-14-18)
Zach Schuck 0 0-0 0, Bubba Anderson 3 0-0 6, Gavin Braden 0 0-0 0, Hunter Swivel 3 0-2 6, Trevor Braden 5 5-8 15, Ethan Lesko 3 0-0 6, Cody Maxwell 2 0-0 4, Tate Ivanyo 2 0-0 5, JL Venice 0 0-0 0, Nate Lemmons 0 0-0 0, Anthony Stokes 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Polarek 1 0-0 2. Totals — 19 6-12 45.
WASHINGTON TWP. (19-12-18-23)
Tyler Hachey 1 0-0 2, Colin Majda 0 0-0 0, Steven Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Drake Joiner 0 0-0 0, Chaz Brown 0 0-0 0, Colin Burton 8 3-4 19, Zach Brys 5 0-0 10, Jared Armstrong 1 2-2 4, James Hernandez 5 2-2 14, Austin Darnell 10 1-3 21, Will Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals — 31 8-11 72.
3-point field goals: Ivanyo 1 (MT); J.Hernandez 2 (WT). Leaders — Rebounds: T.Braden 11 (MT); Darnell 15 (WT). Assists: Maxwell 3 (MT); Armstrong 4 (WT). Steals: Maxwell 2 (MT); Burton 3 (WT). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 12; Washington Twp. 13. Records: Morgan Twp. 10-2; Washington Twp. 10-3.
Kouts 78, Westville 54
WESTVILLE (10-13-13-18)
Josh DeChantal 3 1-2 8, Elliott Bogart 1 0-2 2, Jose Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Jace Woods 8 2-5 23, Preston Lake 2 1-2 6, Chris Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Brayden Qualkenbush 1 0-0 2, Alec Hannon 0 1-2 1, Carlin Young 1 1-2 3, Jaron Hannon 1 1-1 3.Totals — 20 7-16 54.
KOUTS (18-22-27-11)
Zac Normanson 2 0-0 5, Anthony Norman 7 1-3 16, Cole Wireman 3 0-0 6, Cale Wireman 8 5-7 25, Brent Wireman 4 2-2 12, Connor McCormick 0 0-0 0, Hunter Kneifel 3 3-3 10, Parker Kneifel 1 0-0 2, Owen Winters 0 0-0 0, Stephan Dunne 0 2-2 2. Totals — 28 13-17 78.
3-point field goals: Woods 4, DeChantal 1, Lake 1 (W); Ca. Wireman 4, B. Wireman 2, H. Kneifel 1, Normanson 1 (K). Leaders — Rebounds: Jenkins 7 (W); Norman 7 (K). Assists: B. Wireman 13 (K). Steals: Woods 3 (W); B. Wireman 7 (K). Team fouls: Westville 16; Kouts 19. Records: Westville 5-7; Kouts 11-1.
Timothy Christian MLK Shootout
Marian Catholic 52, Naperville North 36
MARIAN CATHOLIC (5-18-8-21)
Joe Green 4 6 14, Ahron Ulis 11 1 24, Chris White 1 0 2, Breion Hill 0 2 2, Elijah Jones 3 0 6, Yemi Elutilo 1 2 4, Blair Crutcher 0 0 0, Jalen Walsh 0 0 0. Totals — 20 11 52.
NAPERVILLE NORTH (2-15-14-7)
Totals — 10 12 36.
3-point field goals: Ulis 1 (MC); Naperville North 4. Leaders — Rebounds: Elutilo 5 (MC). Assists: Green 2 (MC). Steals: Green 4 (MC). Team fouls: Marian Catholic 14, Naperville North 14. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Culver Community 61, Covenant Christian 32
CULVER COMMUNITY (15-13-18-15)
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (6-14-5-7)
Grace DeBoer 3 0-0 6, Reegan Thomas 0 1-2 1, Carly James 1 2-2 5, Lindsay Zeldenrust 1 0-0 2, Ashley Flores 2 0-0 4, Sydnie Bakker 0 0-0 0, Morgan Schaafsma 0 0-0 0, Dominique Bennet 2 0-0 6, Leanna Buiter 3 0-0 8, Hope Zylstra 0 0-0 0. Totals — 12 3-4 32.
3-point field goals: James 1, Bennet 2, Buiter 2 (Covenant). Leaders — Rebounds: Zylstra 7 (Covenant). Assists: DeBoer 2, Bakker 2 (Covenant). Steals: Bakker 2, Buiter 2, Zylstra 2 (Covenant). JV score: Covenant Christian 66, Culver Community 18.
Marquette Catholic 44, Benet Academy 38
AT WILLOWBROOK
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (12-12-5-15)
Sophia Nolan 5 4-4 14, Claire Salyer 1 0-0 3, Emmery Joseph 0 2-2 2, Morgan Crook 1 2-2 4, Emma Nolan 6 9-12 21, Ukari Payne 0 0-0 0, Ally McConnell 0 0-0 0. Totals — 13 17-20 44.
BENET ACADEMY (13-12-4-9)
Totals — 16 1-2 38.
3-point field goals: Salyer 1 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: Emma Nolan 11 (MC). Team fouls: Marquette Catholic 13, Benet Academy 16. Fouled out: Nolan (MC).
MLK Classic
AT WEST SIDE
Bishop Noll 71, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
MILWAUKEE (13-11-13-27)
Totals — 24 13-23 64.
BISHOP NOLL (21-15-14-21)
Courtney Blakely 9 6-10 25, Eris Harris 2 2-2 6, Whitney Piggott 0 0-0 0, Rose Fuentes 6 7-7 19, Emily Sutton 0 0-0 0, Kristian Steele 2 4-6 8, Laila Rogers 6 1-4 13. Totals — 25 20-29 71.
3-point field goals: Milwaukee 3; Blakely 1 (BN). Leaders — Rebounds: Rogers 13 (BN). Assists: Fuentes 3 (BN). Steals: Blakely 3, Harris 3 (BN). Team fouls: Milwaukee 20, Bishop Noll 19. Fouled out: Nakiyah Hurst (M); Sutton (BN).