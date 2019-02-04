High School
Boys Basketball
Westville 49, Calumet Christian 41
CALUMET CHRISTIAN
Totals — 12 11-16 41.
WESTVILLE
J. Dechantal 8 0-1 20, L. Wilson 4 3-6 11, J. Woods 1 7-10 10, C. Young 1 1-3 3, E. Bogart 0 2-2 2, C. Sherwood 1 0-0 2, A. Schmitt 0 1-2 1, B. Qualkenbush 0 0-0 0, P. Lake 0 0-0 0, J. Hannon 0 0-0 0, A. Hannon 0 0-0 0. Totals — 15 14-24 49.
3-point field goals: Dechantal 4, Woods 1 (W). Leaders — Rebounds: Dechantal 8 (W). Assists: Qualkenbush 3 (W). Steals: Wilson 2, Lake 2 (W). Team fouls: Westville 15. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
LOWELL SECTIONAL
Crown Point 58, Highland 31
CROWN POINT (18-17-16-7)
Caitlyn Phillips 3 0-0 9, Ellie VanDeel 4 1-1 9, Sydney Goodman 0 0-0 0, Lilly Stoddard 5 2-4 13, Jessica Carrothers 4 4-5 13, Grace Tyndall 1 0-0 2, Yasmine Porter 0 0-0 0, Alyna Santiago 3 0-0 9, Allie Govert 0 0-0 0, Paige Sanborn 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 0 0-0 0, Gabbie Vanie 0 0-0 0. Totals — 21 7-10 58.
HIGHLAND (7-9-2-13)
Ariana Flores 0 0-0 0, Grace Aurand 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Pickens 0 0-0 0, Andrea Felix 1 0-0 2, Danielle Opitz 0 0-0 0, Grace Melby 0 0-0 0, Chloe Churilla 3 3-5 9, Morgan Rinkema 0 3-4 3, Olivia Gibson 0 0-0 0, Amanda Cruse 0 0-0 0, Breanna Burbridge 0 0-0 0, 7 3-5 17. Totals — 11 9-14 31.
3-point field goals: Phillips 3, Stoddard 1, Carrothrs 1, Santiago 3, Sanborn 1 (CP). Team fouls: Crown Point 15, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.
MERRILLVILLE SECTIONAL
Kankakee Valley 61, Michigan City 59
MICHIGAN CITY (14-15-13-18)
Katelyn Halfacre 4 0-0 11, Joani Ashley 3 1-3 7, Naomi Ashley 1 0-0 2, Raion Coleman 1 0-0 2, Janicia Anderson 2 2-4 6, Trinity Thompson 4 1-2 9, Hannah Noveroske 8 5-8 21. Totals — 23 9-17 59.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (13-18-11-19)
Maddie Swart 3 0-0 7, Kaylee Barrett 1 1-2 3, Sam Martin 0 0-0 0, Sarah Martin 8 11-12 29, Karmen Nowak 3 0-0 8, Carley DeKock 6 0-0 12, Cat Cavinder 0 0-0 0. Totals — 22 12-14 61.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 3 (Halfacre 3); Kankakee Valley 5 (Sarah Martin 2, Nowak 2, Swart). Leaders — Rebounds: Thompson 11 (MC); Barrett 7 (KV). Steals: Thompson 2 (MC); Sarah Martin 4, Swart 4 (KV). Team fouls: Michigan City 12, Kankakee Valley 15. Records: Michigan City 20-5; Kankakee Valley 20-4.
MISHAWAKA SECTIONAL
Penn 55, LaPorte 33
LAPORTE (7-5-13-8)
Alanti Biggers 1 2-2 4, Riley Ott 2 4-6 8, Kayla Jones 0 0-0 0, Ryin Ott 5 2-3 16, Nyla Asad 0 0-0 0, Shelby Linn 0 0-0 0, Keatyn Boren 2 1-4 5. Totals — 10 9-15 33.
PENN (13-11-21-10)
3-point field goals: Ryin Ott 4 (L). Leaders — Rebounds: Riley Ott 8 (L). Assists: Asad 4 (L). Steals: Jones 3 (L). Team fouls: LaPorte 15. Fouled out: Asad (L).
Class 3A
GRIFFITH SECTIONAL
West Side 46, Griffith 37
WEST SIDE (14-13-10-9)
Antwaniya McDonald 2 2-2 7, Dash Shaw 5 2-5 12, Adanma Bouyer 1 0-0 2, Trinity Barnes 5 0-0 13, Essence King 3 0-0 6, Skylah Vaughn 1 0-0 2, Tiara Payne 2 0-0 4, Markisha Prichett 0 0-0 0. Totals — 19 4-7 46.
GRIFFITH (15-3-11-8)
Cierra Pipkins 0 1-4 1, Julissa Hamm 5 7-9 17, Briah Strezo 2 1-1 5, Marisa Esquivel 1 1-5 4, Savanah Ronjak 3 0-0 6, Ariel Esquivel 1 1-4 4. Totals — 12 11-23 37.
3-point field goals: West Side 4 (Barnes 3, McDonald); Griffith 2 (A. Esquivel, M. Esquivel). Rebounds: Payne 17 (WS). Assists: Shaw 5 (WS). Steals: Shaw 4, McDonald 4, Barnes 4, Prichett 4 (WS). Team fouls: West Side 20, Griffith 12. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 20-7; Griffith 13-12.
Knox 50, Hanover Central 13
KNOX (13-13-10-14)
McKenzie McIntire 2 2-3 6, Felicity Olejniczak 4 1-1 12, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald 0 1-2 1, Jordan Remington 3 0-0 6, Preston Minix 3 0-0 9, Megan Bolen 2 0-2 4, Madison Moss 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Simpson 5 0-1 10. Totals — 20 4-9 50.
HANOVER CENTRAL (6-5-0-2)
Julie Blue 1 0-0 3, Amanda Mueller 1 0-0 2, Madison Fanta 1 0-0 2, Savannah Ferry 0 0-2 0,, Star Sanchez 1 1-2 4, Kaitlyn Kil 0 2-2 2. Totals — 4 3-6 11.
3-point field goals: Knox (Olejniczak 3, Minix 3); Hanover Central (Sanchez 1). Leaders – Rebounds: Minix 5 (K); Schreiber 4 (HC). Assists: Simpson 5 (K); Blue 1, Star 1 (HC). Steals: Simpson 4 (K); Blue 2 (HC). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None. Records: Hanover Central 8-16; Knox 21-4.
Class 1A
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Marquette Catholic 55, Morgan Twp. 33
MORGAN TWP. (10-12-8-3)
Gracie Abbett 0 0-0 0, Macy Chayhitz 0 0-0 0, Emma O'Brien 4 0-2 11, Emmy Wells 3 0-0 9, Grace Good 1 1-1 3, Sydney Good 0 2-2 2, Kassie Stanko 1 0-0 2, Sahara Bee 1 4-8 6. Totals — 10 7-13 33.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (19-12-16-8)
Sophia Nolan 6 1-1 14, Claire Salyer 0 1-2 1, Emmery Joseph 1 2-2 4, Morgan Crook 3 0-0 8, Emma Nolan 5 1-1 11, Ryleigh Grott 0 0-0 0, Kassandra Loza 0 0-0 0, Dia Rallings 5 2-2 15, Nathaly Reynaga 0 0-0 0, Ukari Payne 0 0-0 0, Ally McConnell 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 7-8 55.
3-point field goals: O'Brien 3, Wells 3 (MT); Nolan 1, Crook 2, Rallings 3 (MC). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 11, Marquette Catholic 15. Fouled out: None.