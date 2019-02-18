Try 1 month for 99¢

Girls Basketball

Class 3A Sectional

AT MARIAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic 49, Rich South 26

RICH SOUTH (6-6-10-4)

Totals — 10 5 26.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (14-14-18-3)

Smith 3 0 6, Barrett 2 0 5, Alexander 5 2 12, Okonkwo 2 1 5, Cutrara 6 1 13, Wilcox 0 0 0, Kleszynski 2 1 6, Kapocius 0 0 0, Torian 0 2 2, Dee 0 0 0, Davis 0 0 0, Lopez 0 0 0. Totals — 20 7 49.

3-point field goals: Barrett 1, Kleszynski 1 (MC).

Gymnastics

Valparaiso 111.625, Merrillville 108.45

VAULT — 1. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.6, 2. Sabrina Falk (V) 9.375, 3. Kailey Terpstra (M) 9.05.

BARS — 1. Wilson (V) 9.5, 2. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.45, 3. Abby Smith (M) 9.25.

BEAM — 1. Smith (M) 9.45, 2. Megan Wagenblast (V) 9.325, 3. Terpstra (M) 9.05.

FLOOR — 1. Wilson (V) 9.55, 2. McKeon (V) 9.475, 3. Smith (M) 9.425.

ALL-AROUND — 1. Wilson (V) 37.65, 2. Smith (M) 36.725, 3. Jade VerSchure (V) 36.125.

