Girls Basketball
Class 3A Sectional
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic 49, Rich South 26
RICH SOUTH (6-6-10-4)
Totals — 10 5 26.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (14-14-18-3)
Smith 3 0 6, Barrett 2 0 5, Alexander 5 2 12, Okonkwo 2 1 5, Cutrara 6 1 13, Wilcox 0 0 0, Kleszynski 2 1 6, Kapocius 0 0 0, Torian 0 2 2, Dee 0 0 0, Davis 0 0 0, Lopez 0 0 0. Totals — 20 7 49.
3-point field goals: Barrett 1, Kleszynski 1 (MC).
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 111.625, Merrillville 108.45
VAULT — 1. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.6, 2. Sabrina Falk (V) 9.375, 3. Kailey Terpstra (M) 9.05.
BARS — 1. Wilson (V) 9.5, 2. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.45, 3. Abby Smith (M) 9.25.
BEAM — 1. Smith (M) 9.45, 2. Megan Wagenblast (V) 9.325, 3. Terpstra (M) 9.05.
FLOOR — 1. Wilson (V) 9.55, 2. McKeon (V) 9.475, 3. Smith (M) 9.425.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Wilson (V) 37.65, 2. Smith (M) 36.725, 3. Jade VerSchure (V) 36.125.