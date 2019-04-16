BASEBALL
Andrean 8, Kankakee Valley 3
Pitching summary — Kankakee Valley — Tyler Feddeler (5 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 SO). Leading Hitters — Kankakee Valley — Nolan McKim (1H), Brayden Pigg (1H), Feddeler (1H), Luke Larzalere (1H), Dalton Zacharias (1H).
BOYS GOLF
Culver Military Academy 152, Portage 196
At Culver Military Golf Course, Par 36
PORTAGE — Trevor Hufford 48, Jacob Pierce 48, Jonathan Brasseur 49, Anthony Maletta 51.
Records — Portage (1-1)
Highland 194, Kankakee Valley 205
At Sandy Pines
KANKAKEE VALLEY — Tyler Bakker 47, Drew Andrea 47.
SOFTBALL
Hanover Central 17, Calumet 4
At Hanover Central
Pitching summary — Hanover Central — Sydney Kuzma (4 IP, 8 SO). Leading hitters — Hanover Central — Kuzma (1 HR, 4 RBIs), Ally Holtcamp (2-3, 2 RBIs), Alyssa Albrecht (2-2, 2 RBIs).
GIRLS TENNIS
Hanover Central 4, Calumet 1
At Hanover Central
SINGLES — 1. Natalie Haitsma (HC) d. Samantha Stull 6-2, 6-4; 2. Katelyn Harrell (HC) d. Antionette Ulrich 6-3, 6-2; 3. Nia Pullins (C) d. Jessica Walters 2-6, 6-4, (10-7).
DOUBLES — 1. Ariana Arce/Sydney Reinbold (HC) d. Macaiah Walton/Margarita Weathersby 6-3, 6-3; 2. Megan Clark/Paige Kubiak (HC) d. Cysta Hernandez/Arelis Acosta 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Records — Hanover Central 2-2, Calumet 4-1.