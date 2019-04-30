{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock

 Kyle Telechan, File, The Times

Boys golf

Illiana Christian 153, McCutcheon 160, Attica 198

At Ravines Golf Course, Par 36 (back)

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Matt Lagestee 35, Seth Bouwer 36, Lawton Bouwer 40, Parish Townes 42. 

Record — Illiana Christian 7-0.

