Monday’s Late Results
Softball
Andrean 10, Lake Zurich 2
At Southern Warrior Classic, Tenn.
|Lake Zurich;011 00 — 2 3 0
|Andrean;216 10 — 10 8 0
Pitching summary — Lake Zurich — Maura Ginn (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Stephanie Keefe (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO). Andrean — Leah Navarro (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Leading hitters — Andrean — Alyssa Graegin (2-4, 1 R, 3 RBI), Sophia Krzyston (2 R), Ashley Talaga (2 R).
Game 2 score: Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Andrean 0.
T.F. South 17, Joliet Central 5
Pitching summary — T.F. South — Haley Corona (7 IP, 1 BB, 5 SO). WP — Corona (1-0). Leading hitter — T.F. South — PJ Muth (4-6, single, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBIs).