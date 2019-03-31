{{featured_button_text}}

Men's Golf

Purdue Northwest at Trevecca Nazarene University Music City Spring Invitational (Rd. 1), Old Hickory, Tenn., TBA

Softball

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 11 a.m. (DH)

Morton College at South Suburban, 3 p.m. (DH)

