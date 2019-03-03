Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
OFFER ENDS SOON SAVE 50% Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited articles on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime. ✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper ✓ Unlimited access on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Partly cloudy. Colder. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Colder. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2019 @ 10:48 pm
College
Baseball
Calumet College at Texas College, TBA
Men's Tennis
Valparaiso vs. Hampton at Orland, TBA
.
Check out great local savings from The Times.